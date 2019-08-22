‘Congress sure of winning Huzurnagar bypoll’, says Telangana Congress chief 

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Huzurnagar byelection could be expected in October this year. Speaking in a party meeting in Deverakonda Assembly segment, he said the Congress candidate was sure of winning in Huzurnagar. The by-election has been necessitated by the Reddy’s resignation after the Lok Sabha elections.

Reddy attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for rampant corruption in the State. “The government has spent crores of rupees on various projects, but most of them are pending,” he said.

He also slammed the BJP, claiming the saffron party had no chance of coming to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections.