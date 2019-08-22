Home States Telangana

KCR blaming officials for corruption in his govt: Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Meanwhile, Laxman met the elder sister of Intermediate student Anamika, who committed suicide after Inter exam results were announced.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union Ministers of State Santosh Gangwar, G Kishan Reddy and BJP State unit chief K Laxman speak to the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s admission of the prevalence of large scale corruption in his government, BJP State unit chief K Laxman accused the former of putting the entire blame on officials. Laxman on Wednesday said that his party has been raising the issue of large scale corruption in all the departments in the State and the admission of the chief minister has proved the saffron party is right in making the allegations. 

“We are happy that at least now KCR had admitted the truth. However, the chief minister trying to put the blame on officials cannot be accepted. He has to take responsibility for the mismanagement in his government,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Laxman met the elder sister of Intermediate student Anamika, who committed suicide after Inter exam results were announced. He said his party would corner the pink party on the matter. Meanwhile, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar too attacked the TRS government on Wednesday, claiming that the State was not developing on par with the Centre.

“The TRS government is not able to keep up with Prime Minister Modi’s various development programmes. In fact, Telangana’s development has taken a dip over the past five years,” he said. The minister added that the party’s leaders would begin visiting villages to highlight the TRS government’s failures on Hyderabad Liberation Day (September 17).

Kishan on Kashmir
On the sidelines of the event, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said restrictions were laid down in the Kashmir Valley since Pakistan was trying to create trouble. “These restrictions are precautionary measures as Pakistan could try to disturb the law and order situation,” he said. On releasing political leaders from house arrest, he said, “The J&K administration will take a call on the matter. We have no role in it”

