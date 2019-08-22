Home States Telangana

Maoist gunned down by police in Kothagudem

A Maoist dalam member was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police personnel in Bhadradrikothagudem district early on Wednesday morning.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Equipments seized by Police after encounter (Photo |EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A Maoist dalam member was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police personnel in Bhadradrikothagudem district early on Wednesday morning. The incident took place near Pidugula village forest area of Manuguru mandal. The weapons and ammunition of the deceased, identified as Jaadi Veeraswamy alias Raghu, 34, were seized by the police.

The recovered items included two pistols, 8 to 10 rounds of bullets, a kit bag and revolutionary literature. According to Bhadradrikothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, the Greyhounds and special party police had launched a combing operation in the region, based on reliable information that Maoists were spotted in the area. During the operation, the personnel spotted five to six members of the Maoist dalam.

The group was led by the CPI (Maoist) Manuguru area committee commander Ravi. According to the SP, the Maoists opened fire at the police party when asked to surrender, who had to fire back in self-defense. Once the encounter ended, they found Raghu’s body on the premises and seized his weapons.

TAGS
Bhadradrikothagudem district Pidugula village police maoists encounter
