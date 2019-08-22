Nowhera Shaik offers to clear all dues to depositors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior advocate P Venugopal, appearing for Nowhera Shaik of Heera Gold Exim Private Limited, on Wednesday told the Telangana High Court that his client would clear all dues to the depositors concerned in three months if she was enlarged on bail. In this regard, the petitioner would give an undertaking, he noted.

The senior counsel was making this submission before Justice G Sri Devi dealing with petitions filed by Nowhera Shaik seeking direction to the authorities concerned to forward the complaints lodged by several depositors to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in terms of the Companies Act 2013. The judge posted the matter to August 29 for hearing the arguments of the respondents.