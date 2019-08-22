Home States Telangana

Telangana stands second in roof-top solar attractiveness index

Telangana stood first in the consumer experience and second in the overall ranking of roof-top solar attractiveness index (SARAL). 

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana stood first in the consumer experience and second in the overall ranking of roof-top solar attractiveness index (SARAL). SARAL rankings were announced by Union Minister RK Singh on Wednesday.

In the SARAL rankings, Telangana’s overall score was 72.2 with Karnataka taking the top spot with a score of 78.8. Gujarat settled for third place with a score of 67.9. Andhra Pradesh was fourth with 66.1 score.As on Wednesday, 95.21 MW of roof-top solar was connected to the grid in TS. According to the TSSPDCL release, total applications received for power generation were 4,736 to generate 135.35 MW. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana roof-top solar attractiveness index SARAL Union Minister RK Singh Karnataka Gujarat Andhra Pradesh TSSPDCL
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp