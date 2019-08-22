Telangana stands second in roof-top solar attractiveness index

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stood first in the consumer experience and second in the overall ranking of roof-top solar attractiveness index (SARAL). SARAL rankings were announced by Union Minister RK Singh on Wednesday.

In the SARAL rankings, Telangana’s overall score was 72.2 with Karnataka taking the top spot with a score of 78.8. Gujarat settled for third place with a score of 67.9. Andhra Pradesh was fourth with 66.1 score.As on Wednesday, 95.21 MW of roof-top solar was connected to the grid in TS. According to the TSSPDCL release, total applications received for power generation were 4,736 to generate 135.35 MW.