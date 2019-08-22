World’s largest Amazon campus opens in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global e-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday opened its new campus at Nanankramguda in Hyderabad. This is Amazon’s largest facility globally and the only Amazon-owned campus outside the US. The facility, inaugurated by Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, is spread over 3 million sq ft, of which 1.8 million sq ft is office area; the rest is earmarked for recreation and parking facilities. Built on 9.5 acres, it will house 15,000 of Amazon’s 62,000-odd workforce in India.

This is also the largest tech base outside Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, and if you include contract employees, the total workforce in India is in excess of 1.55 lakh. The firm already operates from eight lease facilities within the city, but won’t be renewing the rental contracts as it wants to eventually move staff into its own campus.

As of now, over 4,500 operate from the freshly-built facility, though Jonh Schoettler, Amazon’s VP (global real estate and facilities), neither divulged details about the present headcount in the city nor fresh hiring plans.

Fast delivery TS govt had in

2006 givenAmazon all approvals to start construction in a record 11 days, against the norm of 6-9 months, said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, ITE&C