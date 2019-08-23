Farmers cheer as Nagulamalyala tank finally brims with Kaleshwaram water

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After 12 years of wait, the Karimnagar farmers are finally happy as the Nagulamalyala Cheruvu (tank) is brimming with water from the Kaleshwaram project. The water finally reached the flood flow canal in villages under the Kothapalli Mandal on Thursday. In view of this, Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, along with farmers and party activists, conducted a padayatra to the tank.

On the occasion, the farmers and party activists carried the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressing their happiness and gratitude. They performed jalabhishekam on the TRS supremo’s portraits with water collected from the tank. Speaking on the occasion, the Karimnagar MLA said that the smiles on the faces of the farmers are the result of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hard work and initiatives. He also praised the CM by calling him ‘Apara Bhagiratha’.

According to information, six villages will be benefitted soon as the tanks linked to Nagulamalyala are all ready to get filled with water reaching them through the spillway. With Nagulamalyala brimming with water, the ground water level in the surrounding areas too has increased in the past one week.