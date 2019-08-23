Home States Telangana

Farmers cheer as Nagulamalyala tank finally brims with Kaleshwaram water

 After 12 years of wait, the Karimnagar farmers are finally happy as the Nagulamalyala Cheruvu (tank) is brimming with water from the Kaleshwaram project.

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

KLIS

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  After 12 years of wait, the Karimnagar farmers are finally happy as the Nagulamalyala Cheruvu (tank) is brimming with water from the Kaleshwaram project. The water finally reached the flood flow canal in villages under the Kothapalli Mandal on Thursday. In view of this,  Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, along with farmers and party activists, conducted a padayatra to the tank.

On the occasion, the farmers and party activists carried the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressing their happiness and gratitude. They performed jalabhishekam on the TRS supremo’s portraits with water collected from the tank. Speaking on the occasion, the Karimnagar MLA said that the smiles on the faces of the farmers are the result of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hard work and initiatives. He also praised the CM by calling him ‘Apara Bhagiratha’. 

According to information, six villages will be benefitted soon as the tanks linked to Nagulamalyala are all ready to get filled with water reaching them through the spillway. With Nagulamalyala brimming with water, the ground water level in the surrounding areas too has increased in the past one week. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar farmers Nagulamalyala Cheruvu Kaleshwaram project Kothapalli Mandal Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar Apara Bhagiratha K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS supremo
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp