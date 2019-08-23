Father beats son as KCR’s Gajwel bags top spot in TRS enrolment drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel Assembly stood first in the TRS’ enrolment drive, while his son and party working president KT Rama Rao’s Sircilla did not even figure in the top 10 segments. KCR’s nephew and former minister T Harish Rao’s Siddipet Assembly segment finished ninth in the race. Medchal Assembly segment, with 80,175 members, secured the second place. Medchal was represented by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

While 90,575 people joined the TRS in Gajwel segment, as many as 64, 575 became members in the Siddipet Assembly segment. Sircilla, meanwhile, saw 63,400 people join the TRS. Party sources refused to say which rank it secured in the membership drive.

“The membership drive is over. So far, over 60 lakh people have enrolled as members, and data entry has been done for 52 lakh. The process is still on, and we will get clarity only after the process is completed,” a party leader said.Meanwhile, the TRS working president reviewed the progress of the membership drive at Telagnana Bhavan on Thursday. According to sources, he directed party leaders to effectively counter the propaganda of other parties against the TRS government.

TRS decides to create mandal and village committees by August end

The BJP leaders were issuing baseless statements on the Aarogya Sri scheme, the TRS leaders opined. Speaking to reporters later, party general secretary Palla Rejeswar Reddy said that so far 60 lakh people obtained TRS membership, which is valid for two years. Of these people, 20 lakh took active membership, he added.

With the membership drive completed, the party mandal and village committees would be constituted by the end of this month, Reddy said, adding that the construction of new office buildings in 30 districts would be completed by Dasara.