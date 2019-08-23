‘KCR spoiled administrative system in Telangana' , says BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of destroying the entire administrative system in the State with his adamant attitude and impractical policies. Speaking to the media at the party’s State office here on Thursday, Indrasena Reddy stated that as the chief minister has confined himself to his camp office and the farmhouse, he lost his grip over administration leaving the entire system paralysed. “Today there is no administration in the State. People are not getting any kind of services from government departments. There is complete chaos in the State,” he alleged.

According to him, the chief minister never took his Cabinet into confidence before taking any major policy decision nor allowed any minister to function independently. “CM’s casual attitude has cost the State very dearly. His decision to create new districts without creating infrastructure and staff further increased the difficulties of people.

His every decision, instead of resolving the issue, created new problems,” he alleged. Commenting on the chief minister’s plan to bring new Revenue Act, the BJP leader stated that the chief minister has been talking about it for the last two years and nothing concrete had happened in that direction.