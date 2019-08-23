Home States Telangana

‘KLIS water will soon reach SRSP’, assures Telangana State Roads and Building Minister

He  also said that arrangements have been made to provide water from the canal to all the tanks in the area.

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Transport, Road and Buildings and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy takes charge as Nizamabad MP K Kavitha looks on (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Telangana State Roads and Building Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday said that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water will be brought to Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) through reverse pumping system in the coming days and that the related works are in progress. 
Speaking at a ZP meeting after the elections to the seven ZP standing committees on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s development and welfare schemes are excellent. 

Stating that all State government schemes are based on humanitarian principles, he said that the KLIS and SRSP too have been set on the same lines and people will get to make use of the benefits of the schemes soon. The KLIS water will be brought to SRSP through the 27 km-long flood flow canal in the district.

He also said that arrangements have been made to provide water from the canal to all the tanks in the area. Meanwhile, Vemula Prashanth Reddy asked the ZP members to implement all the government schemes for the betterment of the people. He advised the ZP members to utilise available resources to design new development programmes. ZP chairman D Vital Rao, CEO I Govind, ZPTC members and officials were present on the occasion.

TAGS
Telangana State Roads and Building Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme KLIS Sri Ram Sagar Project SRSP Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
