Nalgonda ryots continue to await irrigation water

The rains in the Krishna basin have been good this year.

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The rains in the Krishna basin have been good this year. The rains were so bountiful that all 26 crest gates at the Nagarjuna Sagar project were lifted, releasing nearly 320 tmfct downstream towards Prakasham and Pulichintala barrages in AP. 

However, farmers in erstwhile Nalgonda say they are yet to see the benefits of these rains. They claim the 90-odd tanks in the region, which are normally used for supplying drinking water and irrigation, are yet to be filled. The region’s farmers are quite angry with the Irrigation department.

The State had released a total of 1.50 tmcft to Udaya Samudram reservoir in Nalgonda district through Almineti Madhava Reddy. This water continues to be held inside Udaya Samudram. Officials concerned are yet to greenlight the release. On Thursday, some annoyed ryots tried to open canal gates hoping to get some water for their crops. 

