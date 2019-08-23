Home States Telangana

TRS, BJP in war of words over ‘superiority’ of health schemes

KTR takes to Twitter and claims Aarogya Sri is more comprehensive, BJP says TS is not implementing Ayushman Bharat as it is worried Modi’s govt will get credit

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:06 AM

KT Rama Rao

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A war of words broke out between the TRS and the BJP on Twitter on Thursday, with leaders from the two parties making claims and counterclaims on the ‘superiority’ of their respective health schemes — the State government’s Aarogya Sri and the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat. During a recent party meeting in Kukatpally, TRS working president KT Rama Rao described Ayushman Bharat as a “bakwas” scheme and followed it up with another comment on Twitter on Thursday, explaining how Aarogya Sri is better than Ayushman Bharat. 

Rama Rao, who posted an infographic on a comparative study between the two schemes, tweeted, “Why do I say Telangana’s “Aarogya Sri” is a superior scheme to GoI’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’? It’s much more comprehensive and inclusive; Coverage for 77 lakh families compared to 25 lakh families.” 

“Families having three or more rooms house, phones, refrigerators, `10,000 monthly income, two wheeler and credit limit of `50,000 under Kisan Credit Card were not eligible for Ayushman Bharat. But, they are covered under Arogya Sri,” Rama Rao said. Responding to this, the BJP State official Twitter handle said: “Why do not you also mention Aarogya Sri is up to only `2 lakhs. Ayushman is up to `5 lakh. Aarogya Sri is within State and Ayushman is implemented across the country. The state government is not able to pay bills of Aarogya Sri. But, the Centre bears 60 per cent of the cost of Ayushman (sic).”

The BJP twitter handle also stated: “You (KTR) are worried that Narendra Modi government will get the credit and hence not implementing Ayushman Bharat in the State”.

‘TS not paying the dues’

BJP State unit president K Laxman too joined the war later in the day.  “The State government is not taking up new recruitment and it is not filling the vacant posts in hospitals. State is not paying the dues. Least bothered about the maintenance of hospitals. This is the fate of healthcare sector in government in Telangana. Do not blow your own trumpet on your schemes. Provide quality healthcare to the people (sic),” the BJP leader said. 

The supporters of the two parties too joined the Twitter war, chipping in with repliesin support of their favourite parties. One Satya Prasad Peddapalli replied: “People who have refrigerator in their home are not eligible in Ayushman Bharat scheme. This single reason is enough that there is no use with this scheme for people (sic).”Another citizen felt that any government scheme should cover only the bottom 25 to 30 per cent of the population. Otherwise it should be made for all like Rythu Bandhu. How can 77 per cent population be eligible for any scheme, he queried.

“But, presently due to non-payment to private hospitals, Aarogya Sri was shut down in Telangana,” tweeted one Srihari . Another citizen, Sai Bhargav argued: “Aarogya Sri excludes treatments like hip, knee replace, bone marrow, cardiac and liver transplants etc. Ayushman Bharat covers most of them (sic).”Another citizen Shiva Kumar tweeted: “Why don’t you mention this: Aarogya Sri — You will get commissions. Ayushman Bharat — You do not get commissions. And you are a gully leader, you do not have knowledge about national and international matters.”

