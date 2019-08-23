Two kids drown in pit meant for septic tank in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two children while playing accidentally fell into a pit dug for construction of a septic tank and drowned in Vikarabad district on Friday. The boys are identified as Syed Nadeem(8) and his cousin Syed Ayaan(7).

According to police, Syed's family resides at Ibrahimpur village of Parigi mandal. Syed's sister's family resides at Alur village of Chevella mandal. Two days ago, the family came to Ibrahimpur. Meanwhile, Syed had received a subsidy from the Central Government as a part of building a toilet for an individual rural Indian household.

He got a pit dug up for constructing a septic tank behind his house, but due to the recent rains, the works came to a halt and the pit was also filled with water.

On Friday morning around 10.30, Nadeem and Ayaan went missing. Their parents noticed this immediately and started searching. They searched all over the village. But around 1.30pm, they found the two children floating in the pit filled with water. They pulled out the children and rushed them to a hospital at Parigi, but were declared brought dead.

DSP Parigi Ravinder Reddy said a case is registered. Based on the postmortem examination report and other clues, the investigation will proceed, he said.