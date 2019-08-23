Home States Telangana

Zero tolerance towards honour killings: Telangana DGP to High Court

The petitioner sought SIT probe into 36 deaths of ‘honour killings’ that took place in the State in the last two years. 

DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) has told the High Court that there was no reason for setting up of special investigation teams (SIT) to probe into honour killings that took place in TS since the investigations have been completed and charge sheets filed before the courts concerned. “The police administration has zero-tolerance towards the incidents of honour killings and has taken special efforts to prevent such incidents,’’ the DGP added.

In this regard, DGP M Mahendar Reddy filed counter affidavit in a PIL filed by U Sambasiva Rao, social activist and coordinator of Telangana State Bahujan Resistance Forum of the city, challenging the inaction of the State police in containing the honour killings. The petitioner sought SIT probe into 36 deaths of ‘honour killings’ that took place in the State in the last two years. 

When the matter came up for hearing recently, the High Court bench asked the government counsel whether the State was implementing the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of Sakthi Vahini vs Union of India dated March 27, 2018.

In reply, special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar while placing the counter affidavit filed by the DGP before the court, submitted that the State has taken all necessary measures as per the Apex Court directions. As for the above cases, the police have already filed charge sheets in some of the cases. The bench posted the matter to September 2 for further hearing.

