‘AP government propagating Christianity and Islam’: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the bus ticket for a journey from Tirumala to Tirupati raked up a controversy, BJP’s lone MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh accused the AP government of propagating Christianity and Islam.

Singh said, “Does Jagan Mohan Reddy know about this? If he does then he needs to stop this. Tirupati is a holy place for Hindus and no other religion can be propagated here.” Singh further asked for action to be taken against those responsible for the tickets.

He also said that the “atmosphere” will worsen if no action was taken against this. Meanwhile, AP CMO issued a statement saying that the tickets were printed during the previous TDP government’s term and added that the tickets were supposed to be issued in Nellore depot, not in Tirupati depot.

Singh also said, “There are many who go to Tirupati via buses. And in these buses there are tickets where there is information about Jerusalem -- which means that there is Christianity being propagated here. I want to remind AP CM that it is illegal for any government to propagate any kind of religion.”