DEOs summoned for contempt of court

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the authorities concerned for negligence in implementation of earlier order of the court, Justice P Naveen Rao of Telangana High Court summoned the district educational officers of Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts in a contempt case filed by some aspiring candidates of DSC-1998 teachers recruitment examination. The judge issued notices to them for appearance before court on Sept 5.

“There were sparks in the eyes of these petitioners when they were shortlisted for employment as teachers pursuant to 1998 selection process. There was ray of hope of securing public employment, and their hopes and aspirations remained unfulfilled even after two decades,’’ the judge observed.

Justice Naveen Rao was passing this order recently in the contempt case by the aspiring candidates alleging large scale irregularities in DSC-1998 examination and that the orders were not being implemented.