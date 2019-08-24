Farmers should get PRLIS water by next June: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The benefits of Palamuru- Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) should reach the farmers by June next year. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao set this target for the officials during a review meeting on the project held at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. The chief minister directed the officials to construct the Palamuru- Rangareddy project in the same way as did the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Farmers should get water under PRLIS by next Kharif season, Rao told the officials. Rao recalled that as the TRS government completed the ongoing projects in the erstwhile Palamuru district, half of the district is getting irrigation water. The remaining 50 per cent lands in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district too would get water after the completion of the PRLIS, Rao averred.

Rao directed the officials to work three shifts for the construction of the project. “The officials worked 24x7, in three shifts, eight hours a shift, for the construction of Kaleshwaram. Officials should work for three shifts for the Palamuru- Rangareddy too,” the chief minister told the Irr i g ation De par tment officials. Irrigation engineer-inchief Muralidhar Rao and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme chief egnineer V Ramesh were present at the review meeting.