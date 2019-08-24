KRMB warns Andhra over withdrawal of Krishna water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman RK Gupta found fault with AP irrigation officials for under-reporting of withdrawals of Krishna water from Pothireddypadu and also for not allowing joint observations on withdrawal of water.

“It will create distrust and will hamper water sharing process in a cordial atmosphere,” the chairman said in a letter to irrigation engineer-in-chief of AP. Recently, TS irrigation officials lodged a complaint with the KRMB that the withdrawals from Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator were under-reported by the AP officials.