KRMB warns Andhra over withdrawal of Krishna water
Published: 24th August 2019 01:57 AM | Last Updated: 24th August 2019 11:06 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman RK Gupta found fault with AP irrigation officials for under-reporting of withdrawals of Krishna water from Pothireddypadu and also for not allowing joint observations on withdrawal of water.
“It will create distrust and will hamper water sharing process in a cordial atmosphere,” the chairman said in a letter to irrigation engineer-in-chief of AP. Recently, TS irrigation officials lodged a complaint with the KRMB that the withdrawals from Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator were under-reported by the AP officials.