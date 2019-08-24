SLBC consultation meeting held in Hyd

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Bank of India, the convenor of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Telangana organised a state-level consultation meeting of bankers (stage 2) on Thursday and Friday at the State Bank of India local head office in Hyderabad as part of the ‘campaign for generation of ideas and consultation till branch level’, launched by the Department of Financial Services, Government of India. The meeting involved group discussions among PSB heads to bring out inter-bank state-wise performance and also to etch out suggestions for improvement.

The consultation process covered eight thematic papers prepared by domain experts including review of performance of banks during the last five years.Arijit Basu, Managing Director (CCG & IT), SBI Corporate Centre in Mumbai, Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager & President of SLBC, Subrata Das, Regional Director of RBI, Vijay Kumar, Chief General Manager of NABARD, C Udaya Bhaskar, CGM of NABARD, Rahul Bojja, Commissioner (Agriculture) of the government of Telangana and senior level functionaries from 18 PSBs attended the meeting. Final consultations will be held at national-level to compare performances, and finalise an action plan.