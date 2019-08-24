Sudden showers lash Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad witnessed sudden intense showers on Friday evening, and as a result, many roads in city were inundated causing traffic snarls. However, the rains did not last long and traffic movement during the peak hours was not severely affected. The maximum rainfall recorded in the city on Friday was 25.3 mm at Balanagar.

Various other parts of the State also experienced light to moderate showers on Friday, with the highest rainfall of 79 mm recorded at Waheed in Mulugu. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for a few districts in the State for Saturdaym, namely Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Mancherial, Asifabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagtial.

After a long dry period, the State witnessed rainfall on Thursday and Friday. In the 24 hours from Thursday till Friday morning, the State received light to moderate showers. A few areas experienced heavy rainfall with Gurrampode in Nalgonda recording 160 mm rain.

SCCL production halted due to heavy rains

Adilabad: Heavy rains lashed Kumarambheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts on Friday night. Coal production at the open cast mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Srirampur, Mandamarry and Bellmapelli divisions were halted. Further, a house in Somagudem in Mancherial collapsed in the rain. BJP Bellampelli Assembly in-charge K Emajee visited Somagudem to extend his support to the family. He demanded that the government provide compensation to all the families affected by the rains in the district