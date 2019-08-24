‘TRS forcing people to take party membership’: Telangana BJP president K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman alleged that the TRS leaders forced the people to enrol as members of their party by threatening them that they would not get any government benefits if the refused to do so. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Laxman said that the TRS leaders threatened that those who were not enrolled as members of the TRS would not get benefits of schemes like Kalyan Laxmi, 2BHK houses, Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pensions.

The TRS leaders terrorised the people and forcibly inducted them as the members of the ruling party, Laxman alleged. It may be recalled that the TRS membership touched 60 lakh. Laxman claimed that the popularity of the BJP is growing enormously in the State and that is why the TRS working president KT Rama Rao is talking against the BJP.

“KTR was scared to see the response to the BJP membership drive,” he said. Laxman said that the BJP has been giving membership only to those who voluntarily come forward to join the party. Stating that the saffron party would give unique number to each member, he said: “The TRS leaders were filling the membership forms by sitting in their offices or homes. BJP leaders required mobile number and voter ID for enrolling the people as BJP members. But, you (TRS leaders) required just paper and pen.”