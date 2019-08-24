Two children drown in pit

HYDERABAD: Two children, Syed Nadeem (8) and Syed Ayaan(7), accidentally fell into a pit dug for construction of a septic tank and drowned on Friday. Syed’s family got a pit dug for constructing a septic tank behind their house in Ibrahimpur village, but due to rains, the works stopped and the pit was filled with water. On Friday morning the kids while playing outside the house, accidentally fell in the pit and drowned.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
DGCA restriction on entering cockpit, travelling in jump seat
Sonia Gandhi will decide on next MP Congress chief: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Ex-Pakistan envoy mistakes porn star for Jammu and Kashmir pellet-gun victim
Government should help independent films in release: Sanjay Mishra on National Award win for Turtle
Swami Chinmayanand case: Yogi government forms SIT to probe cross FIRs
INTERVIEW| I am the reason for ENPT’s delay; I’m sorry: Director Gautham Menon