Two children drown in pit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two children, Syed Nadeem (8) and Syed Ayaan(7), accidentally fell into a pit dug for construction of a septic tank and drowned on Friday. Syed’s family got a pit dug for constructing a septic tank behind their house in Ibrahimpur village, but due to rains, the works stopped and the pit was filled with water. On Friday morning the kids while playing outside the house, accidentally fell in the pit and drowned.