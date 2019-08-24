Weavers complain about unpaid dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Weavers United Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Friday submitted a memorandum at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) complaining that the payments were not made to the weavers for the handloom products purchased by the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO).

The Weavers United JAC team, which was led by their chairman Suresh Dasu, said that around `200 crore worth handloom stocks are piled up in around 500 societies across in the State. “Even for the handloom products purchased by the TSCO, the payments were not made promptly to weavers,” the committee said.

Suresh Dasu said that the thrift scheme too was not being implemented for all the weavers across the State. “The scheme is being implemented only to 10,000 weavers,” he alleged.

Official denies allegations

Deputy Director Of Handlooms and Textiles B Ratan Kumar said that the thrift scheme is being implemented well. “Around `55 crore were now in weavers’ bank accounts under the thrift scheme. Around 10,000 handloom weavers availed `3 crore towards 40 per cent yarn subsidy.”