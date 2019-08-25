As per CM’s directions, officials to take up massive sanitation drive in all ULBs of Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanting improvement in sanitation by clearing garbage, construction and debris material and wild weeds, the officials concerned have decided to take up a massive drive in all Urban Local Bodies (ULB) across the State to bring about a visible impact in the overall appearance of the ULBs, in the next 10 days.

The Telangana Director of Municipal Administration decided to take a special drive after holding directions with the chief minister during the two-day district collectors conference held in Hyderabad this week. The CM who reviewed various urban issues expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitation, cleanliness, availability of basic amenities and services being provided to the citizens in the municipalities and municipal corporations.

At present, the road margins, pavements, open spaces and vacant lands existing in the ULBs have been neglected leading to accumulation and piling of garbage, construction and debris material and weeds. As per the provisions of the Municipal Act, it is the primary responsibility of the municipalities and corporations to ensure that proper hygiene is maintained alongside road margins, pavements, open spaces and vacant lands.

In connection with decision to hold a massive sanitation drive, municipal commissioners were told to make an inventory of all the open spaces existing in their respective municipalities and municipal corporations.