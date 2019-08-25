Home States Telangana

Blacklisted faculty working in private varsities in Telugu states as research guide

The faculty members were blacklisted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) in 2016 for holding fraudulent PhD degrees.

Published: 25th August 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Degree, Fake degree, Graduation

For representational purpose only

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Faculty members who were blacklisted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) in 2016 for holding fraudulent PhD degrees, seem to be back in business with several of them allegedly turning into research guides in private universities and autonomous colleges in both the Telugu States. They are now providing guidance for doctoral programmes as research supervisors in these institutions.

In 2016, JNTU-H had detected massive anomaly in the data uploaded by the faculty on its portal and over 900 faculty members with dubious records were caught  and another eight were blacklisted due to the severity of the fraud they had committed.

According to JNTUH officials, despite being given the marching orders and being blacklisted, several of these members are now acting as postdoctoral guides to five to eight PhD scholars who are working under them for their PhD degrees in these institutions. 

Though registrar Prof N Yadaiah has refuted the allegations and claimed that “any faculty blacklisted by the varsity can’t be taken on board by any other institution”, faculty members in JNTUH affiliated colleges have alleged that the measures taken by the university were not tough enough to deter faculty members from furnishing faulty academic credentials or institutions from recruiting them. 

“Since the fiasco, JNTUH released the list of faculty members with dubious credentials but nothing has deterred them and currently two of these members were listed as regular faculty working in a private university in the City. Even without having a PhD degree they are now acting as research supervisors,” said an assistant professor from the University. 

In addition, this particular university has retained names for three faculty members who are no longer working there. As a result, their names now appear on the list of faculty of two institutions — both former and current.

Duplication of faculty is also rampant. “To fool the system one faculty gets one identification number in their full name and in other, they use their abbreviated name. Some colleges list faculty who do not have PhDs or are pursuing the same from other institutions. This gets unnoticed because there is not enough inspection,” said a faculty member from a JNTU affiliated college, in the city.   

JNTUH, meanwhile, has instructed affiliated colleges to update any changes in the details, accreditation, autonomous status etc., regularly on their websites. It also warned that any discrepancy in this regard would call for disciplinary action against the erring colleges.

In a circular issued last December, it had warned that it had observed that “in certain affiliated colleges there was a mismatch in the faculty details between their websites and the data uploaded in UAAC portal. It is also observed that the faculty members who are blacklisted/disqualified/ resigned are still being shown in the respective websites.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University JNTUH faculty blacklisted Blacklisted faculty research guides
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp