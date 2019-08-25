Congress to take out padayatra on PRLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to exert pressure on State government to construct the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), the Congress party, under the leadership of former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, will go on a 88-km-long ‘padayatra’ from Dhobipeta village in Shankarpalli mandal to Laxmidevipalli on August 27.

Speaking to media on Saturday, former minister G Prasad Kumar and former MLA Ram Mohan Reddy said Congress leaders from Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts would take part in the yatra.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is promising Godavari water to the people of Rayalaseema (in Andhra Pradesh), but he denying it to the people of Rangareddy. Let him provide water to Rangareddy and Vikarabad first,” said Rammohan Reddy.