Revenue employees stand by govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various Revenue employees’ unions on Saturday welcomed the proposed new Revenue Act by the State government. Leaders of the unions would soon meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and extend their support to the proposed legislation.

President of Deputy Collectors’ Association president, Revenue Employees Services Association, Tahsildars Association, Village Revenue Employees and VRAs’ Association Eswhar issued a jointed statement to this effect. They expressed confidence the government would not abolish the Revenue department.

The leaders said they hoped the new legislation would delete all outdated provisions. “The new Act should be acceptable to employees and the people,” they said.