Simple leader who was respected even by the Opposition: Telangana BJP on Arun Jaitley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders from the State condoled the death of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. BJP veteran Jaitley passed away after prolonged illness at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Party national general secretary Ram Madhav described Jaitley’s death as a great loss to BJP and the nation. “Whether it was a political issue or a legal or Constitutional matter, Arun Jaitley was the party’s ‘one-stop solution’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to depend on him. All major decisions were announced only after discussing them with him. He was BJP’s all-rounder. The vacuum created be his demise will be difficult to fill,” he said.

Madhav described Jaitley as a 'simple person who was loved and respected by even Opposition leaders'. "He was accessible to everyone. He provided guidance to even Opposition party leaders on legal matters," he said.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman described the later leader as a 'great jurist and orator'. “He had great knowledge on many subjects. His death is a great loss to the party,” he said.

KCR, Governor ESL Narasimhan condole death

Governor ESL Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too condoled the death of BJP veteran Arun Jaitley. In a message, Governor Narasimhan said that the country had lost a towering personality. " He (Jaitley) will remain a beacon to inspire young politicians to tread the path of value-based politics. Arun Jaitley was a true statesman, a great scholar, an eminent advocate, besides being a heartthrob for millions of countrymen. I am deeply saddened by the loss of such a great leader," he said, and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a separate message, Chief Minister Rao recollected Jaitley’s services to the nation and prayed that the former Union minister’s soul rest in peace. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.