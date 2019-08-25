Tech-savvy TRS leaves Telangana Congress and BJP in the dust

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi - no surprises here - has dwarfed all its competitors when it comes to having an online presence. It has over 3.36 lakh followers on the micro-blogging site Twitter, dwarfing Congress and BJP’s Telangana counterparts.

In fact, none of the two national parties have a presence anywhere close to TRS on other social media platforms such as Sharechat, Facebook or Instagram either.

With 60 lakh members, 20 lakh of them being active members, TRS has indeed proved its supremacy in the State’s politics. Compared to its 3.36 lakh followers on Twitter, Congress has only 50,300, less than a fifth of the former.

The BJP, which has often claimed to be an alternative to TRS with a sure-shot winning chance in the next Assembly polls, has only 45,000 followers. The smallest presence is perhaps that of CPI Telangana, that has only 245 followers.

Also, the ruling TRS has one lakh followers on Sharechat, over a lakh followers on Sharechat and 56,904 on Instagram.

Dedicated team of 'soldiers'

TRS has always been serious about using social media platforms effectively. It has a dedicated team of ‘social media soldiers’ who tackle ‘bad propaganda’ by Opposition parties against the TRS government.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha too were active on Twitter.

Both of them have responded to people who have complained of various problems, seeking their assistance. Rama Rao has pledged to support many people with their education, healthcare expenses and so on. Both leaders’ popularity seems to only be on the rise.

Rama Rao has over 18 lakh followers on Twitter. Congress Pradesh Committee chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has 55,600 and BJP State unit president has just 26,000.