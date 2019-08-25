Telangana BJP leader’s son goes missing in London

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Sanne Harsha, the 23-year-old son of Khammam BJP president Sanne Uday Pratap, has been reported missing in London. The London police have registered a missing person case and launched a search operation.

According to sources, Sanne Harsha has been pursuing his Master’s at Mary Land University in London since 2018. Reportedly, he has not been in touch with his family for the last three days. London police, upon receiving a complaint from the university authorities regarding his absence, had rung up his parents regarding the same.

Police also said that they had found Harsha’s bag and cell phone at a beach in the city. After a preliminary analysis of his cell phone, police found a message stating, “Please hand over my belongings to my parents.”

BJP State leader Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has already spoken to the Indian High Commission in London regrading the matter. He added that full-fledged search operations were being conducted to find Harsha.