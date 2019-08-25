Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leader’s son goes missing in London

Sanne Harsha, the 23-year-old son of Khammam BJP president Sanne Uday Pratap, has been reported missing in London.

Published: 25th August 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sanne Harsha

Sanne Harsha (Photo | Twitter/@Minaljaiswal)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Sanne Harsha, the 23-year-old son of Khammam BJP president Sanne Uday Pratap, has been reported missing in London. The London police have registered a missing person case and launched a search operation. 

According to sources, Sanne Harsha has been pursuing his Master’s at Mary Land University in London since 2018. Reportedly, he has not been in touch with his family for the last three days. London police, upon receiving a complaint from the university authorities regarding his absence, had rung up his parents regarding the same. 

Police also said that they had found Harsha’s bag and cell phone at a beach in the city. After a preliminary analysis of his cell phone, police found a message stating, “Please hand over my belongings to my parents.” 

BJP State leader Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has already spoken to the Indian High Commission in London regrading the matter. He added that full-fledged search operations were being conducted to find Harsha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London police Sanne Uday Pratap Khammam BJP Telangana BJP leader son missing Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy Sanne Harsha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp