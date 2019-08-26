Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy fails to get nod for padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed anger over the police not granting him permission to undertake the ‘Udaya Samundram Brahmana Vellema Lift Irrigation Project Sadana Rythu’ padayatra between August 26 and 29. Reddy had planned to march from Brahman Vellamala reservoir in Narketpally Mandal along with 5,000 farmers.

The MP said he would approach the High Court to get permission for the padayatra.

Reddy submitted a request to State DGP on August 19. He also submitted a similar application to the Rachakonda commissioner and Nalgonda SP. He is yet to get a reply from either of them.

Reddy’s seeks to protest the delay in construction of the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme (USLIS), which began 12 years ago has not completed so far. “A lot of farmers have committed suicide due to the lack of irrigation water,” he said.

After the padayatra, the Bhongir MP planned to submit a memorandum to the Chief Engineer at Jala Soudha in Hyderabad, demanding the government to complete the project at the earliest.