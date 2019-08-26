Home States Telangana

Man conceals Rs 1.11-crorer worth gold bars from Sharjah in RGIA toilet, arrested

A youngster from Hyderabad in his early 30s, who was allegedly smuggling foreign-marked gold bars into the country, was nabbed by Customs officials at the RGI Airport, here on Sunday. 

Published: 26th August 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Nearly 3 kg gold was seized by Customs officials at RGIA on Sunday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster from Hyderabad in his early 30s, who was allegedly smuggling foreign-marked gold bars into the country, was nabbed by Customs officials at the RGI Airport, here on Sunday. 

The passenger, identified as Shaikh Abdul Sajid, had left the gold bars behind the commode of a washroom in the international arrivals hall at RGIA and tried to walk away. But his movements made the airport police suspicious, who had received a tip-off earlier and were conducting checks at the exit gate.

Nearly 3 kg gold was seized
by Customs officials at RGIA
on Sunday | Express

After he was nabbed, further inquiries revealed that an ‘insider’ person was supposed to pick up the packet, which contained 26 gold bars, and move it out of the airport safely.

Sajid initially pleaded innocent but later admitted to smuggling 26 foreign marked gold bars, weighing a total of 2.992 kg and worth Rs 1.11 crore. He also disclosed where the bars were hidden and they were recovered from the washroom that was opposite the immigration area in the international arrivals hall. He further revealed that he carried the gold bars in his hand baggage, and dropped them off at the washroom.

Sajid was a first-time traveller to Sharjah and had gone there in search of a job. While there, he failed to secure a job for himself and decided to return back to India.

However, smuggling operators lured him into carrying gold bars with and even offered him a free ticket for an Indigo airlines flight. He was told to conceal the packet in the washroom at the airport, from where it would be picked up by an ‘insider’. 
Officials are yet to ascertain more details about the ‘insider’ at the airport, the foreign operators, or the receivers in the city. The gold was seized and the accused arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RGI Airport Hyderabad haikh Abdul Sajid
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp