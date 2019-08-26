Home States Telangana

Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences submits report on controversial disposal of beds

Apart from disposal of 865 old beds worth `5 crore, the report also includes irregularities like recruiting 3 docs by shifting out existing staff

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from the Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have submitted a report to the Vigilance department on their alleged irregularities, which include abuse of power in disposing 865 old beds worth Rs 5 crore, recruiting three doctors by shifting out existing staff, and engaging an employee to work at a senior officer’s residence.

Officials from the vigilance department had asked the NIMS director to submit a report on the alleged irregularities by August 23. The NIMS officials, in their comprehensive report, justified some of the financial issues, sources said.

Officials from NIMS have purchased 265 beds for the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of all departments, and 600 beds for patients who have been operated on at the NIMS hospital, sources told Express. “After the total of 865 beds were provided, the old ones were to be disposed of by appointing a condemnation committee and getting its consent as per the procedure.

However, the officials in charge instead assigned the task of disposing the old beds to particular persons, and these persons allegedly misused their power and shifted some of the old beds to a private hospital,” the sources added. Further, NIMS officials allegedly violated the norms in the recruitment of employees. They recruited three doctors - Shahad, Pragna and Hemanth - to Radiology department without issuing any notification, and shifted three existing employees out. 

This issue sparked controversy in NIMS and led to the Vigilance department issuing notices to NIMS officials.

In addition to this, one Shiva, an employee of NIMS, was assigned duties at the residence of a senior officer. However, he eventually stopped working there after the officer’s daughter allegedly harassed him. Later, the officers lodged an allegedly false complainant with the police, claiming that Shiva had committed theft. Shiva was recently suspended from his duties at NIMS.

It has also been reported that some doctors, especially department heads, have been indulging in personal practice at clinics in different parts of the city, in violation of rules and regulations, which has also been brought to the notice of the Vigilance officials.

