Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy to lead delegation to Tummidi Hatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy will lead a delegation of party MPs, legislators and senior leaders to Tummidi Hatti in erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday to prove that the particular site would have been a better location for a barrage instead of Medigadda, where one has been constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme(KLIS).

Congress leaders have argued that as part of Pranahita-Chevella project conceived in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, a barrage was supposed to be constructed at Tummidi Hatti. However, after TRS came to power in 2014, the Tummidi Hatti project was set aside in the name of a redesign and the barrage was constructed at Medigadda instead. This has caused a huge loss to the exchequer as the construction cost increased from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 88,000 crore.

Congress leaders have claimed that if the barrage was constructed at Tummidi Hatti, water could be transported to Sundilla barrage using gravity. Whereas, by constructing the barrage at Medigadda, the cost has increased as water has to be lifted for transport to Annaram.

Congress has also attacked the change of the dam’s full reservoir level (FRL) from the planned 152 metres to 148 metres.

During the visit, the leaders will be interacting with locals. They will take with them former employees of the irrigation department, who would help them understand the subject better. Uttam Kumar Reddy is expected to be accompanied by former leader of the Opposition Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah and others.