Telangana likely to invite union Home Minister Amit Shah for Hyderabad Liberation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State unit has made it clear that it wants to use the Hyderabad Liberation Day (September 17) to its favour. It plans to corner the TRS government over its reluctance to celebrate the day.

The saffron party has always egged on the government to celebrate the day. It has accused it of pandering to the interests of its ‘friendly party’ AIMIM. While the TRS has stood its ground so far, BJP leaders believe they are in a better position today, especially owing to the fact that their party won as many as four MP seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

It is learnt that none other than Union Home Minister will be invited for the celebrations. If Shah does indeed accept the invite, the State government wouldn’t be in a position to dissuade him in any way. In any case, as far down as the mandal level units of BJP have already been instructed to get started with the preparations for September 17.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman had recently said that if the State government fails to take the Hyderabad Liberation Day seriously, it would constitute a committee to chalk out an action plan. The party would conduct round table meetings and agitations by roping in poets, artists, families of people who had lost their lives in the Statehood agitation and so on.