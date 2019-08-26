Telangana migrants stranded in Saudi return

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As many as nine migrant labourers from erstwhile Karimnagar district, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia for the past 10 months without return visas, were brought back to their native villages on Sunday. They belong to Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts.

The Saudi-based company that they were working for refused to let them return to India. A social activist named Shaik Chand Pasha wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding their plight. Upon enquiry, it was learnt that a travel company had duped the migrants. After the Indian Embassy issued notices to the company regarding this, the latter took measures to bring them back.