Tiger found dead in Maharashtra village near Telangana border

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A tiger was found dead on a farm in Podasa village under Dhaba forest range of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra on the night of Saturday. The farmers who noticed the carcass in the cotton field alerted the forest officials, who reached the spot immediately and recovered the remnants.

Podasa village is situated on the Maharashtra border and is near to Sirpur (T) of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district. Chandrapur district deputy conservator of forest H Ganjendra said on Sunday that after postmortem the doctors have identified the tiger to be of female gender and was five-years-old.

The reason for the death of the wild animal is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, according to information, the preliminary report claims that the tiger must have consumed poison which was kept on the fields for catching wild boars. However, a conclusion can only be made after the final report comes.