Wealthiest poll trust was TDP’s top contributor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s richest electoral trust Prudent Electoral Trust, which was in the news earlier for donating 85 per cent of its total income to BJP in FY 2018, was also found to be Telugu Desam Party’s top contributor for the same period. According to the contribution report TDP submitted to the ECI, the New Delhi-based electoral trust contributed Rs 25 crore to the party in March 2019 in two instalments.

Top contributors of TDP include party leaders Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Kanumuru with Rs 20 lakh and Srinivasulu Reddy Magunta with Rs 25 lakh. The figures of most others who contributed were between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. The only donation made by a company was that of Madhapur-based Butta Foundation.