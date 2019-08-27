19-year-old girl found murdered, body dumped in Telangana's Khammam district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old college student was found murdered in Kothalankapally of Khammam district in Telangana on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Tejaswini, is suspected to have been murdered at least two days ago and dumped here.

According to preliminary probe, her college mate Nithin is alleged to have murdered her, suspecting that she is friendly with another man.

The murder came to light only after locals noticed the body today.

The deceased and the suspect have known each other since their intermediate days. An official said that they were in a relationship since then but things turned bitter.

She is a native of Kuppenakuntla village in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district.

While they were studying diploma engineering in Saispurthi engineering college they reportedly came closer. Parents of both objected and they were counselled and asked to stay away from each other.

After that Nithin joined a private college in Khammam for Engineering course.

On Sunday night he took her on a bike to Lankapalli village in Penuballi Mandal. They had a fall out as he suspected her of being close to another person.

In a fit of rage, he strangled her with a handkerchief and threw the body from the hillock, said police.