19-year-old girl found murdered, body dumped in Telangana's Khammam district

According to preliminary probe, Tejaswini was allegedly murdered by her college mate Nithin who suspected that she was friendly with another man.

Published: 27th August 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Khammam murder case

Nithin (in red shirt) had known Tejaswini since his intermediate days. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old college student was found murdered in Kothalankapally of Khammam district in Telangana on Tuesday morning. 

The deceased, identified as Tejaswini, is suspected to have been murdered at least two days ago and dumped here. 

According to preliminary probe, her college mate Nithin is alleged to have murdered her, suspecting that she is friendly with another man.

The murder came to light only after locals noticed the body today. 

The deceased and the suspect have known each other since their intermediate days. An official said that they were in a relationship since then but things turned bitter.

She is a native of Kuppenakuntla village in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district. 

While they were studying diploma engineering in Saispurthi engineering college they reportedly came closer. Parents of both objected and they were counselled and asked to stay away from each other.

After that Nithin joined a private college in Khammam for Engineering course.

On Sunday night he took her on a bike to Lankapalli village in Penuballi Mandal. They had a fall out as he suspected her of being close to another person. 

In a fit of rage, he strangled her with a handkerchief and threw the body from the hillock, said police.

