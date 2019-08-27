Chief Justice of Telangana High Court administers oath of office to three new judges

Home States Telangana

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administers the oath of office to three new judges T Vinod Kumar, A Abhishek Reddy and K Lakshman as judges of the High Court in Hyderabad on Monday | EXPRESS PHOTO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three new judges of the Telangana High Court took oath here on Monday. Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered the oath of office to them who included Justices T Vinod Kumar, A Abhishek Reddy and K Lakshman. Apart from the CJ, the strength of the High Court judges now stands at 13 as against the sanctioned strength of 24.

Several judges, advocates, court staff and family members of the new judges attended the swearing-in-ceremony. After the swearing-in-ceremony, three-division benches comprising the Chief Justice, two senior judges and the new judges conducted the court proceedings.

Justice Vinod Kumar was born in Nalgonda district on Nov 17, 1964. After obtaining LL.B degree from Osmania University, he enrolled as an advocate in 1988 and started practising independently from 1993. He was the standing counsel for state commercial taxes for the last three years. 

Justice Abhishek Reddy was born in Ranga Reddy district on Nov 7, 1967 and completed his law degree from OU. He did LLM from College of Law in Washington, USA. He enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and worked as a junior to his father Pulla Reddy. Later, he worked as a government counsel. 

Justice Lakshman was born in an agriculture family at Bhogaram in Bhongir district on June 8, 1966. After having graduated in Hyderabad, he completed LL.B from VR law college at Nellore and enrolled as an advocate in 1993. He worked as a lawyer to Uranium Corporation of India. 

