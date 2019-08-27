‘Efforts must be made to reduce road mishaps in Telangana by at least 50%’, says DGP of Road Safety Authority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the National Highways (NH) passing through Telangana only constitute two per cent of all roads in the country, they contribute to 31 per cent of all accidents occurring in the nation.

Moreover, these NH roads carry the burden of 36 per cent of all road accident deaths occurring in Telangana. These were the statistics shared by T Krishna Prasad, DGP of Road Safety Authority, Telangana, while addressing a one-day conclave on ‘Road safety and audit for improvement of traffic safety’ on Monday. When it comes to State Highways, they add up to 36 per cent of all fatalities occurring in Telangana.

Stating that the road engineers must lay high importance on road safety while taking up projects, he stated that Telangana is now striving to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in the number of fatalities by 2024. At present, the number of road accident deaths per year is about 6,800 to 7,200. 80 per cent of these roughly happens due to human negligence while the rest due to infrastructure errors.

“We need a change, not just in the design parameters, but also in the audit parameters. Not only should they make audit of all roads mandatory, the gaps must also be plugged in terms of having penalties when the audit finds errors with the laid road infra,” added Krishna Prasad.

He referred to the US Federal Highway Administration’s system where not only the new projects are mentioned, but so are the sanctioned budgets, the audit panel, the penal clause one will incur if the audit finds gaps and the design parameters as well.

However, in India, the method followed is different. “The NH projects that have currently been undertaken are only four-laning of the existing infrastructures. The roads are not being built from scratch like the ORR where all accident proof infrastructure has been fitted. So wherever there are critical points and black spots at present, we are fitting additional features like grade separators and service roads and underpasses to fix the problem for the local traffic,” added I Ganapathy Reddy, the engineer-in-chief. Furthermore, the experts noted that the Road Safety Bill, if passed in TS Assembly, will change the way the RSA functions as it will fetch more budget for the R&B to not just build but also maintain and rework on what has already been built. It will also bring in the police, motor vehicle inspectors, ambulances in its ambit to save as many lives during the ‘golden hour’.