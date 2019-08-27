Former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy appears before CBI court in cash-for-bail case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy on Monday appeared before a special court for ACB cases in connection with the cash-for-bail case of 2012. Former Judge of CBI court, B Nagamurthi Sharma, also appeared before the court as a witness. The court, however, posted the matter to September 12.

The ACB had registered two cases against all those, including associates of Gali Janardhan, who tried to get bail to Gali in the illegal mining case. One of the cases was registered against Gali Janardhan Reddy and seven others.

In the second one, a case was registered against the then CBI judge T Pattabhi Ramarao (who granted bail to Gali on June 10, 2012), along with others. The court had already recorded statements Nagamaruti Sharma was the fourth witness. On Monday, the ACB court recorded the statement of Nagamaruti Sharma.