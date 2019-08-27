Illegal granite mining rampant in Karimnagar: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing granite traders of indulging in large scale illegal mining with the support of ruling party MLAs in the district, Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded the government to order CBI probe into granite mining in the district.

The MP stated that he would meet Governor ESL Narasimhan and even file PIL in the court seeking CBI probe into the scam. He said he would bring the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Sanjay alleged that the granite traders were avoiding mandatory seigniorage fee by showing zero business causing huge loss of revenue to the government. “A minister, TRS MLAs, granite traders and officials of various departments, including mines, revenue, police and commercial taxes have formed a syndicate and running the illegal granite mining in the district,” he alleged.

He claimed that though there are about eight granite quarries in the district, the State government was not getting a single rupee from them. According to him, though huge quantities of granite was being transported to Kakinada, Chennai through goods trains there is no documentary evidence to show the details of the consignments. “All this is going on with the support and cooperation of local TRS leaders and officials. No one is daring to complaint to the government as ruling party peoples’ representatives are involved in it. Everyone is getting his cut,”he said.

The irregularities came to light during inspection by the vigilance department of mines and geology, Rajahmundry in 2008 and notices were issued to the quarry agencies concerned, but so far no action, he alleged. The vigilance department found that the granites were worth `124.94 crore and imposed fine of `624 crore taking the total to `749.65 crore, he pointed out. This particular amount is only for the period of 2008-11 and if the government calculates the amount of tax evasion had taken place till now, the amount would be ten times more, he said.