Home States Telangana

Illegal granite mining rampant in Karimnagar: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Speaking to media persons here on Monday,  Sanjay alleged that the granite traders were avoiding mandatory seigniorage fee by showing zero business causing huge loss of revenue to the government.

Published: 27th August 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspects Smart City works in Karimnagar (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing granite traders of indulging in large scale illegal mining with the support of ruling party MLAs in the district, Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded the government to order CBI probe into granite mining in the district. 

The MP stated that he would meet Governor ESL Narasimhan and even file PIL in the court seeking CBI probe into the scam.  He said he would bring the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday,  Sanjay alleged that the granite traders were avoiding mandatory seigniorage fee by showing zero business causing huge loss of revenue to the government. “A minister, TRS MLAs, granite traders and officials of various departments, including mines, revenue, police and commercial taxes have formed a syndicate and running the illegal granite mining in the district,” he alleged.

He claimed that though  there are about eight granite quarries in the district, the State government was not getting a single rupee from them. According to him, though huge quantities of granite was being transported to Kakinada, Chennai through goods trains there is no documentary evidence to show the details of the consignments. “All this is going on with the support and cooperation of local TRS leaders and officials. No one is daring to complaint to the government as ruling party peoples’ representatives are involved in it. Everyone is getting his cut,”he said.

The irregularities came to light during inspection by the vigilance department of mines and geology, Rajahmundry in 2008 and notices were issued to the  quarry agencies concerned, but so far no action, he alleged. The vigilance department found that the granites were worth `124.94 crore  and imposed fine of  `624 crore taking the total to `749.65 crore, he pointed out.  This particular amount is only for the period of 2008-11 and if the government calculates the amount of tax evasion had taken place till now, the amount would be ten times more, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor ESL Narasimhan CBI probe into granite mining Bandi Sanjay Kumar Karimnagar BJP MP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp