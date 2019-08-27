Home States Telangana

‘Muslims should no more be coolies of secularism’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged Muslims to create their own independent leadership, saying ‘‘Muslims should no more be coolies of secularism.’’ 

Published: 27th August 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | Express)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged Muslims to create their own independent leadership, saying ‘‘Muslims should no more be coolies of secularism.’’ 

Owaisi, who was speaking at a private event in a college here, said “The most important point that Muslims should realise is that we should stop being coolies of secularism. Why should we always vote for a secular candidate from a secular party? 

“It is high time that the Muslims work on the ground, create their own political independent leadership,” he said adding that Muslims were earlier discouraged from creating their own independent leadership as they were told that it would lead to another partition.

 “My forefathers rejected the two-nation theory propagated by Veer Savarkar and Jinnah. My grandfather said that he would not go to Pakistan and that he was proud to be an Indian.  I believe that he made the right decision,” Owaisi said. 

Meanwhile, the AIMIM president appeared to have found fault with the Centre’s reported view against bringing in a new law to curb mob lynchings.

“The Bill I’d proposed to curb mob violence sought to fix shoddy enforcement by ensuring independent investigation & prosecution. Unless errant cops are penalised & accused are imprisoned, the mob will only feel emboldened It’s not rocket science @AmitShah,” the AIMIM leader tweeted.

Owaisi meets Prakash Ambedkar for talks 

Hyderabad:  AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi travelled to Pune on Monday to meet Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar to discuss seat sharing possibilities in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Sources in the party said that an announcement would be made next week. As of now, AIMIM has only one MLA -- Waris Pathan representing Byculla Assembly constituency.  

