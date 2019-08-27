Home States Telangana

National Council for Protection of Child Rights serves notices to commissioner and director of school education in Telangana

A complaint in this regard was sent to NCPCR by one Forum Against Corruption (FAC), a city-based organisation, on February 1, 2019.

Published: 27th August 2019 03:31 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Council for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a show-cause notice to the commissioner and director of school education in Telangana, seeking an explanation for not sending the details of the investigation that the Commission had sought over the complaint that 11 city-based schools are charging exorbitant fees as well as additional fees under different heads for non-academic activities. A complaint in this regard was sent to NCPCR by one Forum Against Corruption (FAC), a city-based organisation, on February 1, 2019.

Following the complaint, the Commission had issued notices to the Hyderabad collector and the Hyderabad district education officer. Despite repeated reminders over months, no reports were submitted to the NCPCR in this regard. It was after this that the council issued showcase notices to the commissioner and director of school education and has sought a report within 20 days, failing which the officials would be issued summons and will have to appear before the NCPCR to explain the reason for the non-compliance.

The FAC approached the commission after the Hyderabad district collector had failed to take cognisance of its complaint. 
In its complaint, the organisation said that the schools are collecting exorbitant fees from parents apart from tuition fee, in the guise of non-academic activities.

TAGS
National Council for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR director of school education in Telangana Forum Against Corruption
