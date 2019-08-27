Naxalism rooted out in TS: Dy CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Mohmmad Mahmood Ali has said that Naxalism has been completely rooted out in Telangana. Participating in the meeting of Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states conducted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, Mohmmad Ali said that Naxalism was rooted out in the State due to the ‘very good’ policies implemented by CM KCR in the last five years.

Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, Mohammad Ali said that he presented a detailed report on the situation in the State. Claiming that Naxalism was rooted out after the creation of separate Telangana State, he said the State government has improved the road connectivity, strengthened the police department by recruiting more number of personnel. “We have filled 10,000 posts in the police department in the past and will fill another 17,000 posts this year, ‘’ Mohammad Ali said. The Home Minister attended as CM KCR could not make it to the meeting.