Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy assures quality of fuel across state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy on Monday said that the department will ensure the quality, quantity and other basic parameters at all fuel stations in the State. He also said that the government would not compromise on the fine rice which is being distributed to State-run welfare hostels.

Srinivas Reddy also inaugurated a fuel station after renovation near the Secretariat in Hyderabad.