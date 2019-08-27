Telangana demands Centre to bear 50% cost of Mission Bhagiratha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao requested the Centre to provide Rs 2,110 crore every year for maintenance of Mission Bhagiratha scheme and also share 50 % cost of the scheme. “The Centre should bear the maintenance cost of Mission Bhagiratha,” Dayakar Rao said at a meeting conducted by the Centre on Jal Jeevan Mission in Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dayakar Rao said that he had submitted a detailed report on behalf of the State at the meeting. The Minister said the State government had taken up Mission Bhagiratha to ensure drinking water to every household. The Centre took inspiration from Mission Bhagiratha and introduced Jal Jeevan Mission across the country, Dayakar Rao said.

The Minister said that he met Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Sigh Shekhawat and submitted a memorandum seeking funds for the maintenance of Mission Bhagiratha. As the Jal Jeevan Mission and Mission Bhagiratha were the same, the Centre should support the State and release funds, he demanded.