Telangana Vidyarthi Sangam accuses Osmania University of misusing funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University, the only university in Telangana which has qualified to receive funds under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0, has been accused of not utilising the funds received under the programme efficiently. According to information, the varsity had received Rs 107 crore under RUSA.

Telangana Vidyarthi Sangam (TVS), a student organisation, has come up with an allegation that instead of using the funds for social research, the varsity is spending it on infrastructure developments. The association has also demanded the release of a white paper on RUSA 2.0.

Earlier this year, the varsity had decided that 30 per cent of the funds received under RUSA would be used for infrastructure development works like better facilities in the hostels and that the remaining sum would be spent on strengthening researches.

Alleging that since the vice-chancellor’s post is yet to be filled, as former VC Prof Ramchandram retired on July 25, 2019, board of directors is diverting RUSA funds.

Despite knowing that the funds are not properly utilised, the faculty and administrative staff of the university are also keeping mum as they want to stay in the good books of the officials since several of them are eyeing higher positions in the varsity, he added. TVV is, therefore, demanding a white paper to be released on RUSA 2.0, he said.

Meanwhile, four departments of OU have issued notification for PhD admissions, but laid down the eligible age to 28 years, another move that has drawn flak from the students. For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the age limit to apply is 35 years.

A scholar, P Ajith, told Express that it was unfair and would put several students in a fix, particularly those from rural areas. “By the time students get their postgraduate degrees, they would already have reached 25 to 26 year old. OU does not issue admission notifications every year as well and hence a lot of students will have only a small window to apply,” P Ajith told Express.