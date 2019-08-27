TRS working president KTR teams up with Sangareddy collector to help distraught family

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Sangareddy collector M Hanumanth Rao have come together to help a family that was neck-deep in troubles. Anyone who has heard the story of Zahida Begum, a resident of Kuppanagar in Jharasangam Mandal, is bound to be reduced to tears.

Recently, Zahida Begam, along with her husband and two children, while travelling from to Sangareddy government hospital on a motorcycle had met with an accident in which Zahida’s leg was broken, her son lost both his legs while her daughter did not survive the mishap.

KTR came to know of the family’s problems through print and electronic media. He contacted the district collector to help out the family and the collector visited Kuppanagar on Monday. During the visit, the collector handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the family.